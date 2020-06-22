ST. PAUL — Twins slugger Nelson Cruz was honored with the 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award on Sunday night during the ESPYs for his charitable work, most notably in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic.

For winning the award, Cruz will be given a $100,000 grant for his Boomstick23 Foundation.

Cruz has donated a fire engine and ambulance, as well as built a police station in his hometown.

He has also brought in dentists, optometrists and equipment so residents in Las Matas De Santa Cruz would have access to health care. Cruz also contributes to the Healing Venezuela initiative to help 2,000 newborns receive food in their first year of life.