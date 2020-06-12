BEMIDJI -- Normally, baseball season would be in full swing by now. That goes as much for Minnesota youth baseball as it does for Major League Baseball.

Games have yet to be played this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, though that hasn’t kept local youth teams off the field.

Bemidji Youth League Baseball teams with players ranging in age from 8-15 took to the diamond for the first time this summer on June 3, two days after the state began allowing teams to practice while social distancing. The moment was a long time coming.

“The kids are excited, the coaches are excited. We’re chomping at the bit to start playing some games,” BYLB President Jason Brodina said. “But the kids are overall happy to be out there. We have to follow all the rules and precautions that we’ve set up to be safe with the COVID stuff, but for the most part, the kids are obeying and they’re having fun.”

Practices have been limited to 10 people at a time with groups of eight players and two coaches. The state recently loosened restrictions to allow up to 25 people at practices, effective June 10.

BYLB is not using dugouts and is regularly washing equipment between each practice, plus participants are to remain six feet apart. Sharing of equipment is not allowed, which has necessitated the league purchase individual helmets for every kid.

“I think those are some of the biggest challenges that we’ve had,” Brodina said. “The younger the kid is, the harder it is for them to understand that they can’t high-five their friend or give him a hug when their friend makes a good play.”

Kids are getting adjusted, though, and being able to bring baseball back into their lives makes all the effort worthwhile, Brodina said.

“All the work that we put in when you go onto the field and you see that kid come onto the baseball field, and he’s got an extra hop in his step and he’s smiling and he’s hollering at his buddies -- it’s all worth it,” Brodina said.

The Minnesota Department of Health has not yet given the go-ahead for “medium-risk” sports like baseball to begin playing games. State health commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that games for medium-risk sports could resume by the end of June, assuming health numbers continue to improve. Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that July 1 could be a potential start date for games.

“We are very optimistic about it,” Brodina said of playing games in the near future. “We’re ready. Our organization has rules and guidelines in place, so once we get the OK to play games, we’re going to be ready to go.

“One of the biggest things that we’re doing is trying to play baseball but still be safe. I really feel like, since it’s outdoors, we can do that if we follow the right rules and precautions. The sooner we can get those kids competing against each other, the better.”

Amateur baseball to permit exhibitions, defying state orders

Like youth baseball, the state amateur baseball season has also been on hold.

However, the Minnesota Baseball Association board decided Wednesday night to permit exhibition games to be played starting Friday, June 12, the Star Tribune reported Thursday. On Thursday morning, the 10-team Stearns County League announced it would play a full schedule of exhibition games this weekend.

The move goes against the guidelines of the state health department, which considers baseball and softball medium-risk activities. The MBA will require teams to have the approval of their respective municipality and ballpark owner. Safety protocols will be in place and fan attendance will be limited.

Walz has not yet responded to the MBA’s return-to-play proposals. The MBA had been hoping to start the season June 15.

The Northwest Border League, which includes the Bemidji Blue Ox, had yet to announce any potential plans to play exhibition games as of Friday afternoon.