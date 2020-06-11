Max Meyer equaled Paul Molitor as the highest Gopher baseball player taken in the MLB draft on Wednesday, June 10. The only other Minnesota player taken with the top five was Dave Winfield. Both of those predecessors went into the Hall of Fame.

No pressure, kid.

Meyer, a junior right-hander from Woodbury, Minn., was selected third overall by the Miami Marlins, which matched the slot Molitor went to the Milwaukee Brewers in 1977. Winfield was taken fourth by the San Diego Padres in 1973.

“It is unbelievable with two legends, Molitor and Winfield, to be in that same kind of category,” Meyer said in a conference call with reporters. “I haven’t really thought about that yet and I’m sure, like I said, when my head hits the pillow, then it’s really going to sink in to what this moment is actually like.”

Meyer watched the draft with extended family at his parent’s home in Woodbury, with one relative leaping over the couch in excitement when Max’s name was called. He hugged his parents and others cheered.

Meyer was considered the ninth-best player in the draft, according to MLB.com, so his pick came a bit earlier than predicted. ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said the start of draft was “a little bit strange” at the top, but certainly saw the value in Meyer’s pick.

“If you want to, you could move Max Meyer into a major league bullpen right now,” Peterson said. “He has the two-pitch ability.”

Meyer, who has a fastball that touches 100 mph, a devastating slider and a serviceable changeup, was taken so high by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter because they believe Meyer can be a top starter.

“The only knock, and I don’t like the knock, was size,” Peterson said. “He’s 6-foot. Guess who else was 6-foot? Roy Oswalt. Tim Hudson was 6-1. Pedro (Martinez) was 5-11. Shorter guys have done just fine in this game.

“When you look at the stuff and forget the size, Max Meyer is a front-line starter in the big leagues.”

Meyer also joins fellow Gopher, catcher Dan Wilson, who went seven to the Reds in 1990. Glen Perkins of Stillwater was the last Gopher to go in the first round, coming off the board by the Twins with the No. 22 pick in 2004.

Meyer was originally taken in the 32nd round by the Twins in 2017 but followed his only college option at Minnesota.

“You talk about somebody that really does in every way exemplify what it means to be a Minnesota kid,” Gophers pitching coach Ty McDevitt said this week. “He wasn’t recruited by a lot of teams outside of us and the second he had an opportunity to play at the university of Minnesota, he jumped at it. He loves this state and really is passionate about the state and what it has been able to provide him and his family. Having him go from being a Woodbury High School kid and starting his career there and going to his hometown school and pitch fir his university.”

Meyer started his Gophers career as a reliever and was the ace in the coronavirus-shortened season this spring. He had a 1.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings in 2020. The Team USA player has an a assigned value for the third pick at $7.2 million.