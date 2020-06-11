The Pohlad family, owners of the Minnesota Twins, announced a $25 million pledge toward racial justice in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, June 10, citing “the murder of George Floyd and the deeply ingrained systemic racism,” in the United States.

“Black people have experienced oppression and racism for far too long in this country,” Bill Pohlad, the president of the Pohlad Family Foundation said in a release. “We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping to enact meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country’s history.”

The money will be used in what the Pohlad family called a “two-phased, community-based approach.”

Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The death, captured on video by bystanders and close-circuit television, sparked protests around the country.

The first phase of the Pohlad family’s plan will focus on providing relief and helping rebuild organizations in impacted areas of the Twin Cities. The Pohlad Family Foundation will “support grassroots organizations doing this important work” and match donations made by employees of Pohlad Companies.

As part of the second phase, the family plans to focus on effect “structural change” by working with other organizations to “change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color.”

“While we are determined to help affect change in our community, we also know that any real change must start from within,” Bill Pohlad said in the release. “And so, we acknowledge that we have our own work to do and are working to strengthen diversity and inclusion in our organization.”