The thought crosses Sam Thoresen’s mind every day. This was supposed to be the week the Gophers junior pitcher heard his name called in the MLB Draft. It could very well have been the liftoff point for his pro baseball career.

Maybe it still will be, but the odds of that being the case have dwindled through no fault of his own. Such is the case for countless college baseball players across the country.

“It sucks,” the Minnetonka, Minn., product admitted. “But you’ve just got to adjust and be flexible with the situation and just kind of roll with the punches.”

Yes, Gophers ace Max Meyer will still be drafted in the first round of the draft Wednesday, likely within the first 10 picks. Life isn’t much different this year for the can’t-miss prospects. It’s everyone else who’s been greatly affected by pandemic-related changes to the 2020 MLB Draft.

The draft has traditionally lasted 40 rounds, meaning if you had the chops to play pro baseball, you were likely selected into an organization. This year’s draft will last just five rounds, so many players who expected their names to be called this week have come to realize that won’t be the case. Heading into the season, Gophers coach John Anderson expected four to six players to be drafted. Now, it looks as though it may just be Meyer.

“I think most of the kids … when they saw there was only going to be a five-round draft basically accepted the fact they weren’t going to be taken,” Anderson said. “I think those conversations changed from thinking about leaving to trying to figure out next steps for them — coming back to school and some of those things. So, I think the dialogue changed dramatically.”

Thoresen will watch the draft to see Meyer and some other friends get selected and will wait to see if his name is called. He said it’s been “a cool experience” meeting with “quite a few teams.” Thoresen noted his goal has never been to get drafted but to play in the major leagues. If the route looks different than he once anticipated, so be it.

“As we know, everything doesn’t always go according to plan,” the right-handed starter said. “You’ve just got to adjust.”

Undrafted players can sign with teams as free-agents, but changes made this year make that more difficult, as well. Teams can only pay undrafted players a max of $20,000 this year, a significant dropoff from the $200,000 to $300,000 a sixth-round draft pick usually signs for.

Pair that with the uncertainty in minor league baseball, which almost certainly won’t have a season this summer and was already set to eliminate as many as 42 teams, and entering the world of professional baseball becomes a risky proposition.

“I just don’t see many free-agent signings,” Anderson said.

Anderson noted his players are often responsible to pay for at least 60 to 70 percent of their tuition, and he’s not even sure what the college baseball season will look like in 2021, let alone what playing time will be available on rosters full of players who — because of the pandemic —have been given an extra year of eligibility.

Anderson said he’s “heartbroken” for his players. When he first told them in March that the season had been canceled, he said, “I could see the disappointment, frustration and really the uncertainty of what was going to happen moving forward.”

Jack Wassel has talked to a few MLB organizations leading into this week but has stated his intentions to return to Minnesota next season. He had a breakout campaign this spring and was named the Big Ten’s Breakout Hitter by D1 Baseball. As his immediate success continued into the campaign, Wassel admitted he started to let an occasional draft thought slip into his mind.

But as the coronavirus put the kibosh on those hopes this season, he’s kept the entire situation in perspective, realizing this is a small hurdle compared to what others are enduring. Still, it’s hard not to think about it this week.

“Sometimes I’ll just think about it lying in bed and get a little bit upset or angry, just because of the situation that I could’ve been in,” Wassel said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow sometimes. It’s always like ‘What could’ve happened?’ or stuff like that. It’s hard to accept, but you have to.”

Wassel said it’s easy to see negatives in the current situation, but he tries to find the light.

“It’s made me more hungry to get better as a player and prove to not only other people but myself that I can play at the next level,” said Wassel, who noted the relationships and opportunities gained by playing another spring at Minnesota. “It’s almost like, why not go back for another year at Minnesota?”