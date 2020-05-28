ST. PAUL — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey cleared the way for professional sports to return in his state on May 12. A day later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did the same.

In the weeks following, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo followed suit, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would be on board if current trends held.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz perhaps didn’t go quite as far as some of his counterparts on Wednesday, May 27, but he did offer up the possibility that professional sports could resume this summer in Minnesota, without spectators, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re working with them to get going, so I think there’s a potential there that we can do that,” Walz said at his Wednesday press conference.

When professional sports do come back, they will look much different than what fans are accustomed to. The NBA’s reported return-to-play plan involves a “bubble,” with all teams involved would head to Orlando, Fla. — likely without the Timberwolves. Members of Minnesota United have started voluntary individual training at the National Sports Center in Blaine, but the league’s return-to-play plan also involves teams starting in Orlando.

Two other leagues would potentially be eyeing summer competition in Minnesota.

MLB’s preferred plan would have teams playing regional schedules from home, with the Twins playing against only American League Central and National League Central teams. The NHL is looking at a 24-team playoff in two “hub” cities, possibly St. Paul, which is among 10 confirmed candidates.

“It’s the biggest and best hockey market in the country,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday. “There are rinks all over the place. We’ve got a great arena and a great practice rink. There are hotels. It just matches up, I’m obviously biased, but I think it’d be a perfect fit.”

Whether it’s even possible rests with Walz, who brought up the NHL’s 24-team postseason during his press conference and added, “We certainly want to be a part of that.”

Where the Twins play — should MLB and the MLB Players Association strike a deal on contracts and player safety protocols — also rests with Walz, who discussed the league’s proposal with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Twins owner Jim Pohlad this month.

“I will have to be candid in that we were talking about the health side of things, what the broadcast would look like, what the cleaning crew would look like on that,” Walz said. “But I remember thinking at the time, 'I think one of the hold-ups here is probably going to be labor relations for this.' It seemed like there were more complexities.”

While players and ownership continue negotiations, the Twins are waiting to hear from Walz about whether they would be able to begin a second round of spring training at Target Field. Baseball hopes to be playing games in early July.

Twins president Dave St. Peter said Wednesday the team has had constructive conversations with the governor and his staff and that Walz’s office has a draft of MLB’s proposed health and safety protocols. He said the state is reviewing MLB’s plan.

“We hope to hear more later this week into next week on kind of where we stand, both in terms of the potential for spring training to happen here in Minnesota but also, of course, the regular season games being played here in Minnesota,” St. Peter said.

While the Twins could opt to use their spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., St. Peter said their priority is to play games in Minnesota and they would “most likely like to have spring training in Minnesota, and the governor’s office knows that.”

More than just players and coaches would be required for any of that, from security to grounds crew staff, and possibly media. But in a stadium as large as Target Field, many of those people would not need to closely interact. St. Peter said it would be “highly restrictive” as to who would be allowed into the facility, which would help promote social distancing.

“We understand the process that the governor’s office will go through to make a determination on what they think is in the best interest of the state of Minnesota so we get that process and respect it,” he said.

As his office weighs the leagues’ health and safety plans, Walz gave Minnesotans reasons for optimism about pro sports making a summer return.

“These are important parts of who Minnesota is, and I think just like all these businesses, if there’s a plan to do it, I certainly think if you’re looking in the short term, it’s not going to be with spectators but just like today, I listen to folks out there,” Walz said. “…I think there’s a potential that that’s how we’re trying to move.”