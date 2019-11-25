Three of the six finalists named Wednesday, May 20, for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award feature Minnesota ties, ESPN announced.

Twins slugger Nelson Cruz, Lynx forward Maya Moore and former Timberwolves forward Kevin Love are finalists for the honor that is “given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports.

Moore stepped away from basketball in 2019 to pursue justice for Jonathan Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison for burglary and assault in 1993. Irons’ conviction recently was overturned by a Jefferson City, Mo., judge.

Love has become a face for normalizing the conversation around mental health. The current Cleveland Cavaliers forward shared his own battle of anxiety and depression, connects with children fighting similar battles and, through his own fund, is developing an education curriculum designed to destigmatize mental health challenges and emphasize the importance of emotions.

Much of Cruz’s work has been centered on helping his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic. He is the reason the town has a fire engine and an ambulance. He built a new police station and donated a motorcycle for the officers, who used to have to walk. He annually brings dentists and optometrists to his hometown’s local clinic to provide checkups , medicine and eye wear, and hosted a health event that brought treatment to more than 1,200 citizens. His Boomstick23 Foundation also has keyed advances in the city’s education system.

Cruz said the honor means a lot not just to him but his family and his foundation.

“Through the years I’ve been working and never thought to be recognized,” he said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “But definitely it’s something that makes you work harder and do more if you can do more because to be recognized by ESPN, the ESPY’s and especially Muhammad Ali is an honor and is something that makes me and my family proud. It reinforces and makes you try to do more than what you’re already doing. It’s just a blessing. Exciting day for me.”

Cruz said his foundation currently is focused on sports and education. His team is looking into providing an education center for his hometown. From there, they may spread their resources all over the Dominican. He wants to provide baseball players whose careers in the Dominican only last a couple of years with the opportunity to go back and finish their high school careers, and potentially move on to college.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cruz said a group of Dominican players — both active and retired — have pooled together resources to provide food and equipment to hospitals.

“We know that the government cannot reach everybody,” Cruz said. “(We’re) doing something so we can also reach those that have more needs.”

The other finalists for the award are the WWE’s Titus O’Neil and New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty.

The award winner will be able to direct a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the charity related to his or her humanitarian efforts. All finalists will direct $25,000 to his or her charity. The winner will be announced at the ESPYS, which will air on June 21 at 8 p.m.