BEMIDJI -- Although the American Legion baseball season wasn’t scheduled to begin just yet, Nate Blumhagen can already feel the impact of the cancellation.

“It already feels weird right now,” the Bemidji Post 14 head coach said. “We should be about 20 games in with a high school season, starting to think about playoffs and a high school run before we turn the page to summer.”

The American Legion Department of Minnesota Executive Committee, Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee and Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak announced Saturday that the 2020 Legion and Junior Legion seasons have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made out of concern for the safety of players, coaches, umpires, fans and volunteers, the organization said in a news release.

One day later, the National Headquarters for American Legion baseball elected to suspend all remaining states from play, as well.

Minnesota American Legion baseball dates back to 1923. This summer will be the first without a season since.

“We kind of live in a time right now where it’s hard to be truly surprised by anything,” Blumhagen said. “The disappointing thing is that it appears our guys at the state level were working really hard to try to put together a plan that we could have an opportunity to play and do some things safely, given some restrictions.”

On a local level, Blumhagen hopes to keep from closing the door for good.

“There are people who are going to continue to fight for (the players), me being one of them, and all of our other coaches,” he said. “If there’s any way we can provide any sort of baseball or fun or time with friends -- and it’s able to be done legally and safely -- we’re going to do it.

“If there’s some ease on the restrictions and we feel like it’s safe to give some sort of opportunity to get on the field… we want to continue to try to think on that and see if there’s an opportunity to do it at all.”

No specific plans are in place, but other Minnesota teams have also voiced their desire to organize games and scrimmages through social media. Minnesota fielded 366 Legion teams in 2019, with 357 teams signed up in 2020, and has the best participation of any state in the country.

“You never know when that last pitch is going to come, whether it be a shoulder injury, a broken ankle, your family moving away or a worldwide pandemic,” Blumhagen said. “For the seniors -- again, that’s who we all feel for right now, especially those that don’t have a college career ahead of them -- they’ve had their last at-bat, seen their last pitch.”