ST. PAUL -- There will be no American Legion baseball season in Minnesota this summer.

The American Legion Department of Minnesota Executive Committee, Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee and Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak announced Saturday that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made out of concern for the safety of players, coaches, umpires, fans and volunteers, the organization said in a news release.

“Safety has always been important in American Legion Baseball,” Director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball Randy Schaub said in the release. “As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”

The decision was made during a video conference held Saturday morning that included Dvorak and featured input from state and national legal advisers.

Statewide restrictions on gatherings pertaining to COVID-19 would “make playing baseball prohibitive” the release continued.

“It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents,” Dvorak said. “The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021.”

Due to the shut down of American Legion baseball programs across the country, team insurance is unavailable through the national Legion Baseball program. The national organization last month canceled the American Legion World Series scheduled for August in North Carolina. The national program announced Friday it would provide no national-level support.

“This is one of the worst days in all of my time in baseball,” Minnesota Baseball Committee member Jim Peck, who has been involved in Legion Baseball for 57 years, said in the release.

The Minnesota committee met on April 11 to discuss canceling the season before delaying the decision out of hope news regarding the pandemic would improve.

No state fields more American Legion baseball teams than Minnesota. A total of 366 competed in 2019, including the Bemidji Centaurs, and 357 teams were signed up for 2020.

American Legion baseball in Minnesota dates back to 1923 with the first state tournament taking place in 1926 in Mankato. It has been held every year since, a streak that will end in 2020.