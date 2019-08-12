WILLMAR, Minn. — The Northwoods League announced Thursday, May 7 that it is indefinitely postponing the start of the 2020 season because of government restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because of the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the league's ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26th opening date for the Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league wide," a press release stated.

The league continues to monitor the situation, the release said, and keeps "fan, player and personnel safety" as its primary focus.

The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer baseball league comprised of college players with college eligibility remaining. The 22-team league includes teams based in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and the Canadian province of Ontario.