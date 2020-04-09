With gyms and other facilities around the country shuttered due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, finding a way to get a workout in has become increasingly more difficult.

Just ask Mitch Garver and Josh Donaldson. As the Minnesota Twins look for ways to keep in shape during the sport’s indefinite pause, they find that their options are much more limited than what they’re used to.

Garver recently packed up the car and drove with his wife, Sarah, and two dogs from his home in Albuquerque to the Twin Cities, and Donaldson left his home in Fort Myers, Fla., to head up to Alabama, where he attended high school and college.

For Garver, the move to Minnesota allows him to work out with teammate Max Kepler. The two meet up in the morning to do some hitting, play some catch and run, Garver said. In the afternoon, he’ll get a workout in.

“Being in my hometown, that’s where I have my offseason, and when the season is over and you get back, there’s usually a month where you are totally taking it off,” Garver said. I think being back there, it almost felt like offseason mode where I felt like I was kind of sitting in neutral.”

So, he left that environment, driving from Albuquerque up to Minneapolis. The drive was smooth and seamless, despite the ongoing pandemic, he said. Shortly after he arrived, he went to Target Field to grab some equipment, including two or three kettle bells, a weight vest and some bands.

When he works out with Kepler, Garver said the two push each other to try new things and be accountable, making sure they are on time and getting their work in.

“It takes that mindset — that durable mindset — to go out there and put in whatever work you need to do for that day, mark off your checklist and try to get maybe one percent better every day and be ready for whatever happens,” Garver said.

For Donaldson, being ready also meant relocating. He had been working out at the Twins’ facility in Fort Myers after recently closing on a house in the area but as operations began to be shut down there, he realized he would be better suited leaving for elsewhere.

In Alabama, he has the space he needs for hitting, throwing and other activities he needs to do to keep in shape. The Twins let him take some items with him from the weight room, providing him with a net, a tee and other things he needed to get his work in as best as possible under the circumstances.

Donaldson chose to stay in the south rather than come to Minnesota like some of his teammates so he could take advantage of being outdoors in the warmer weather this time of year.

“For me, the two most important things for myself going into a season and feeling good about a season is making sure my arm’s strong and making sure my legs are strong,” he said. “And the more I can move around, run around outside — I have a basketball hoop, so I can go out there and run around and do those types of things.”

When Major League Baseball does come back this year — if it can at all — there will need to be a ramp-up period before any kind of games can be played. That makes this period of time even more crucial as players must stay and shape and be ready for that to avoid injury risk down the road.

“As an organization, you are going to just have to trust your players that they are taking care of themselves and they are doing the things they need to be doing in case the season does get dropped on us with a four- to five-week time period that they are able to physically ready to ramp up like that,” Garver said. “I think everyone has a responsibility to be in that shape to do those things.”