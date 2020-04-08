Players from all 30 Major League Baseball teams will participate in a virtual baseball league on the 'MLB The Show 20' platform starting Friday night, ESPN reported.

Games will stream via Twitch and some could be broadcast by MLB TV partners.

Opening Day, the virtual version, is Friday at 8 p.m. CT when Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell plays Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett. The game will stream on Snell's Twitch channel.

Relief pitcher Trevor May, an avid gamer, will be the representative for the Minnesota Twins.

Games will be three innings each and the regular season is scheduled to go through April 28.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. A best-of-three format will be applied to the playoffs until the World Series, when best-of-five is used.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in their community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

The majority of participants are under the age of 25, but a few grizzled veterans -- 34-year-old Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals and 34-year-old Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians) -- are also in the competition.

ESPN's list of reported participants:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier

Atlanta Braves: Luke Jackson

Baltimore Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr.

Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito

Cincinnati Reds: Amir Garrett

Cleveland Indians: Carlos Santana

Colorado Rockies: David Dahl

Detroit Tigers: Niko Goodrum

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.

Kansas City Royals: Brett Phillips

Los Angeles Angels: Ty Buttrey

Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Lux

Miami Marlins: Ryne Stanek

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins: Trevor May

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil

New York Yankees: Tommy Kahnle

Oakland Athletics: Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies: Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Tucker

San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence

Seattle Mariners: Carl Edwards Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter

Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell

Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto

--Field Level Media