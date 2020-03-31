Michael Hamerlind, a Twins season-ticket holder who lives in Lake Elmo, hasn’t missed a Twins home opener since 2004, taking the day off work to make the trip first to the Metrodome and now to Target Field. Even his 7-year-old daughter has been to four or five Twins home openers, he said.

“We’ve been to Opening Days in golf shirts and shorts here in Minnesota, but we’ve also been to Opening Days. I know two years ago, I was there in a full winter parka and ski pants and boots because it was 30 degrees and windy, but we never let that dampen our spirits because it is Opening Day,” Hamerlind said.

But the Hamerlinds won’t have that opportunity this year. The Twins’ home opener was scheduled for Thursday after a week-long road trip out west to kick off the season. Instead, Target Field will be mostly empty on Thursday, and the 40,000-plus baseball fans who were optimistic about the new season will be mostly tucked inside their homes in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Like Hamerlind, Twins fan Luke Burns, who lives in the North Loop, was planning on taking time off work on Thursday to cheer on the Twins. It would have been his fourth straight Opening Day.

“It kind of signals the start of summer,” he said. “But with it not occurring, it doesn’t quite feel that way.”

While eager fans won’t have their chance to pack the seats at Target Field this April, the Twins are making sure the field is in shape whenever the time does come for baseball to return. Team president Dave St. Peter said last month that the field was in spectacular shape, declaring it “might be as good as it has been in five or six years.”

To keep up with that, head groundskeeper Larry DiVito and his staff have been rotating through to work on the field. DiVito and two assistants are switching off days coming to the park one at a time to mow, water and fertilize the grass as needed. That’s down from the nine or 10 people they typically would have working in the week to 10 days before Opening Day to get the field in shape.

Instead, they’re treating the field as if the team is on a month-long road trip, keeping up with their maintenance program, DiVito said. And while he’s used to being mostly alone in the park, he still anticipates it being a strange feeling when Opening Day comes and goes and fans don’t start filling up the seats.

“I think next week it’ll probably start to hit,” DiVito said. “I mean, we’re all used to being in there when nobody’s in there, so it’s not so much that, it’s just the feeling that there’s no progress being made in terms of when we’ll play.”

But for now, with no end date to this indefinite pause in sight, the team keeps maintaining the field, players keep maintaining their workout routines and fans keep maintaining hope for a return.

“Obviously there are bigger things going on,” Hamerlind said, “but right now just the distraction of baseball would be lovely.”