There may be no baseball games to be played for an undetermined period of time, but Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is still finding plenty of ways to keep himself occupied. He has been reading books, keeping in constant contact with pitchers and watching video.

So much video.

“My wife says, ‘How much video can you watch?’ ” Johnson said on a Thursday conference call.

Oh, and there’s one more thing. Johnson and the Twins’ staff have been crafting individualized programs for their pitchers to keep them ready for whenever baseball does return. It’s not easy trying to make sure an entire pitching staff is ready for a unknown return date, but the Twins are doing their best to stay nimble.

Before the team broke spring training camp, Johnson divided them into groups, starters and relievers, and gave them a plan to work with. He has now been adapting those original plans as a season delayed by two weeks has turned into an indefinite pause due to the spread of the coronavirus. Starter Jose Berrios prefers weighted ball routines, while Homer Bailey prefers long-toss, so Johnson has been tailoring plans for each pitcher’s needs.

In coming up with programs for pitchers and executing it with no end date in site, Johnson estimated he has spent about 10 hours over the past few days talking with doctors and physical therapists for health advice and then weaving that information into the plans they have come up with.

While some players are still in Florida or other warm-weather climates, having facilities shuttered around the country has presented an issue.

“Every guy is facing challenges,” Johnson said. “Think about it: We’re at a point now where if it rains all day, they don’t throw. They don’t go outside. All the indoor facilities are shut down.”

Still, the Twins are trying their best to prepare for every potential possibility given the limited information they — and everyone else — has at this moment.

When there is a return date in sight, starting pitchers will take the most time to ramp up. It’s possible that rosters could expand from 26 to 29 players, at least to start, according to a report from USA Today, which would mean teams could ease pitchers back in without needing them to throw 100 pitches immediately.

Johnson said the Twins felt confident as a staff that if they were given 21-28 days notice before the season began, they could have “some guys ready to go.”

“Right now we’ve got them on a throwing program. Will that change in another two weeks if we don’t have any clarity on which direction we’re going? Absolutely, it’s going to change. And you can continue to say that as the weeks continue to move further and further out,” Johnson said. “ We can sit here and come up with 30 different scenarios of different things. So that’s why we’re just trying to keep our guys focused on today and their schedule they have for this week.”