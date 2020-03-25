If everything had gone as planned, Jose Berrios would be taking the mound on Thursday afternoon, March 25, in Oakland, ready to throw the first pitch of a Minnesota Twins season that promised to be entertaining.

That, of course, won’t happen.

Major League Baseball is on an indefinite hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but if you’re looking to get your baseball fix on Thursday — which was Major League Baseball’s scheduled Opening Day — there’s still plenty of ways to do so.

You can even watch Berrios throw on Opening Day like planned — 2019 Opening Day, that is. At noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Fox Sports North will re-air Berrios’ gem from last year’s opener, in which the Twins’ righty was nearly untouchable. Berrios went nearly eight scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while striking out 10 in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Target Field.

If you’re looking for more of a throwback, MLB is presenting “Opening Day at Home,” which they are dubbing a “full-day cross platform viewing event.” All 30 teams will be highlighted throughout the day as MLB attempts to provide a sense of community for fans while encouraging them to stay home.

The offering for Twins fans? Game 163 in 2009, which can be found at 10:15 a.m. CT on MLB.com, as well as the Las Mayores Twitter account.

MLB Network will be airing classic Opening Day games while ESPN2 will have a marathon of past Home Run Derbies on at night. FS1 will have two World Series classics on at night, and fans can watch the past two seasons worth of games on MLB.TV for free.

The Twins also are producing their own content that will be released on the scheduled Opening Day, launching The Twins Clubhouse Podcast on Thursday. Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi will be the featured guest, chatting with team broadcaster Kris Atteberry.

And for those who would prefer to settle in with a book instead, longtime television broadcaster Dick Bremer released a memoir, “Game Used: My Life in Stitches with the Minnesota Twins,” last week featuring full team history and insights from being up close and personal with the team for decades.