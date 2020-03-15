Bremer was once a young boy in small-town Minnesota, following his childhood heroes from afar. But since 1983, he has had a front-row seat.

When Twins fans flip on the game, Bremer, the television voice of the Twins, is right there with them. Through two World Series titles, from Kirby Puckett to Joe Mauer and beyond, Bremer has been a constant, game after game, becoming an important part of Twins history.

Though he will be off the Fox Sports North airwaves for the immediate future with the start of the season on indefinite hold, Twins fans can get their fill of team history from Bremer in “Game Used: My Life in Stitches with the Minnesota Twins,” released Tuesday, March 17.

Bremer was first approached by sports publisher Triumph Books two years ago about the possibility of participating in their “If These Walls Could Talk” series. He thought about it for about a week before declining.

Two weeks later, they came back to him. Every concern he had, they addressed. They encouraged him to rethink his decision, allowing him the freedom to write his own standalone hardcover book with his preferred format.

The result was a memoir with 108 mini-stories or “stitches,” — one for each stitch on a baseball — primarily written during the offseason between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, taking fans through Bremer’s life and his experiences with the Twins up close.

“I’ve always thought autobiographies can be a bit pompous,” Bremer said. “You’re expecting somebody to invest six hours of their life reading about your life and I didn’t want that to be the case with this book. It was very much … a self-deprecating look at a guy whose been really lucky to have the game and the team that made so much of his childhood to be so much a part of his adulthood as well.”

In coming up with his 108 “stitches,” Bremer took a walk down memory lane, recalling childhood memories with his elementary school teacher, Darlys Forcier, from Dumont, Minn., as well as turning to notable Twins figures such as former team executive Jerry Bell, current team president Dave St. Peter and former general manager Terry Ryan, among others, to help him portray an accurate historical picture.

In his writing, Bremer wanted the book to convey the same tone that he’s brought in his lengthy career as a broadcaster.

“Hopefully, people will appreciate the humor in it, the self-deprecating humor and hopefully it will be one of those books that’s easy to pick up and hard to put down,” Bremer said.

While his writing wrapped up shortly after the 2019 season — Bremer turned in most of the manuscript at the end of June but held out on the final draft just in case the 2019 team did something notable, as it did.

He received a box of books shortly before spring training. When he opened it, he was floored, calling it a “fall back on your heels moment.”

Through the writing process and revisiting his own personal lifetime with the Twins, he has been reminded again and again that he’s one of the lucky ones. And said he hopes that comes through in his writing when fans read the book.

“There are 30 people in the world that get to do what I do,” he said. “I’m a TV play-by-play guy for one of 30 teams in baseball and then within that, how many are lucky enough to be able to broadcast games for the team they followed as a kid? I’ve just been so blessed and to be able to revisit some of the episodes and situations that I’ve found myself in was really a reminder of how lucky I’ve been to be able to do what I’ve done, where I’ve done it for as long as I’ve done it.”