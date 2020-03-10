TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Bemidji State baseball team gave up five first-inning runs en route to a 7-2 loss Wednesday night against Valley City State in Tucson, Ariz.

Like many other programs across the country, the game may have been the last the Beavers (2-10) play this season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Thursday evening, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the suspension of all athletic activities for its 16 member institutions due to concerns over COVID-19. All NSIC contests are suspended immediately, while any nonconference competitions already traveled to are left to the discretion of each school up to March 16. All athletic activities must cease after that date.

The NCAA also announced Thursday that all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

After a five-run first inning for VCSU, Noah Boser drove in the first run of the game for BSU on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning. The Vikings added runs in the fourth and fifth before Matt Kummet’s RBI single in the eighth brought the game to its final score.

Xavier Carrasco suffered the loss on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts.

Bemidji State’s series at Minnesota State that had been scheduled for March 14-15 in Mankato has been canceled.