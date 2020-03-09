TUCSON, Ariz. -- Despite Noah Boser’s best efforts, the Bemidji State baseball team fell in a 16-9 display of fireworks to Southwest Minnesota State on Monday in Tucson, Ariz.

The senior left fielder went 4-for-4 at the plate, belting two triples and a double and reaching twice more on walks, but the Beavers (2-9) couldn’t keep up with the Mustangs’ bats throughout the nine-inning, nonconference affair.

Boser opened the scoring in the first inning, crossing the plate on an SMSU throwing error, as BSU jumped to a 2-0 lead. But Southwest Minnesota State (5-5) scored five runs in the bottom of the second to race ahead.

Sam Kalberer’s two-RBI single highlighted a four-run fourth for Bemidji State, but the Mustangs answered back with three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

The Beavers scraped across three more runs between the sixth and seventh innings, cutting within 11-9, but SMSU hung a five-spot in the bottom of the seventh to put BSU to bed.

Southwest Minnesota State racked up 23 hits against four Bemidji State pitchers. The Beaver offense produced 15 hits in all, including a three-hit performance from Matt Kummet.

Ethan Webb took the loss for BSU, allowing eight runs (five earned) off nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Wes Sarsland earned the win in relief for the Mustangs, throwing 1 2/3 innings and allowing no runs off two hits.

Earlier in the spring trip, Bemidji State fell 13-7 to Jamestown and 15-5 to Morningside on Saturday, March 7. On Sunday, March 8, the Beavers dropped a 9-3 decision to Concordia-St. Paul in a nonconference meeting.

BSU will wrap up its Arizona swing with an 11 a.m. game against Valley City State on Wednesday, March 11, in Tucson.