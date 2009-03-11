FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marwin Gonzalez started the day on Tuesday, Mar. 3, nervous about how his right knee would hold up. He ended the day pleased.

The Twins utility player had a right patellar debridement in Dallas the week after the 2019 season ended. Tuesday marked his return to the field, where the multi-positional Gonzalez started his day with a two-run double and capped it off with a solo home run in the Twins’ 5-1 exhibition victory over the Tigers at Hammond Stadium.

“I didn’t feel any pain in there today or the last couple days, so that is one positive thing,” he said. “I’m still getting sore sometimes. I think that’s going to be normal for the next couple of weeks. I just wish I will keep improving in the training room and working out in the weight room and get to 100%.”

In his first season with the Twins a year ago, Gonzalez hit .264 with a .322 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage while playing all over the field. Though Gonzalez doesn’t think his knee affected his performance, it bothered him throughout.

And despite that — and other issues Gonzalez dealt with during the season — manager Rocco Baldelli said Gonzalez came in throughout the year trying to find a way into the lineup.

His knee bothered him “pretty much the whole season and it was something I would have to deal with in the offseason,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t think it had to do anything with my performance, but it was wearing me all season. It was something I had to have during the offseason, and as soon as the season was over, the very next week I got the surgery.”

From there, Gonzalez said he went about two months without doing anything before he started working out in late December, incrementally adding weight and progressing until he reached the point where he is now, where he can do “pretty much everything.”

Gonzalez played second base in his first game back on Tuesday and was tested immediately in the first inning, making a diving stop.

“I think his blood got flowing right away in the game having to make that play right off the bat and coming off of surgery and an offseason of hard work and rehabbing himself,” Baldelli said. “That definitely gives you a lot of confidence going into your first game back when you make a play, your body holds up well, you realizes that, ‘Yep, I can do all these things again.’ And he looked really good after that throughout the day. He looked very confident, he looked good both in the field and at the plate.”

The Twins will ease him back into action this spring, with Baldelli saying he is likely to play first base and around the infield before they have him running around in the outfield.

Gonzalez said he has been out in the outfield the past couple days and his knee has felt good. And as he works his way back, he said he’s been spending about an hour a day in the trainer’s room, doing stability exercises, among other things, to get himself prepared for the season ahead.

“I was still scared today before the game. I think it is going to be normal for the first few games I play,” Gonzalez said. “I have to get the confidence and feel better.”