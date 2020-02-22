FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the Pittsburgh Pirates took batting practice hours before Saturday night’s game, a big picture of Derek Shelton came across the Hammond Stadium scoreboard.

The former Twins bench coach was wearing white pants, a gold chain and had two fingers out, making a peace sign — all while wearing sunglasses with snow on the ground around him.

Though close friend Rocco Baldelli refrained from larger pranks, the Twins had some fun with Shelton, who was back at Hammond Stadium as the manager of the Pirates, putting up a series of photos before the game and a short video clip of him running.

Shelton was greeted with hugs and backslaps before his Pirates beat the Twins 2-0 on Saturday night, his first managerial win with Pittsburgh.

“I was only here two years, but these people are like family to me, so it’s cool to be back,” Shelton said.

Shelton, who was also a finalist for a managerial job with the New York Mets this offseason, has settled in well to his new job. He still communicates with Baldelli frequently — the two are longtime friends and coached together in Tampa Bay — occasionally tapping into him for advice.

Though Shelton handled many responsibilities for the Twins, including running spring training, he finds himself now busier than he expected to be.

“Every time I talked to (Rocco), he was extremely busy. At that time, I was like, ‘Well, you’re including me on a lot. I think I’m busy.’ But the amount of time that you spend in the offseason preparing a staff, getting into spring training, there is a lot that goes into it,” Shelton said. “When Roc told me that last year, I don’t know if I fully respected it, and I don’t think you can fully respect it until you actually go through it.”

The Pirates were one of the worst teams in the majors last year and cleaned house this offseason, replacing both their manager and general manager. That leaves Shelton walking into a rebuild, and potentially a lengthy one.

But he’s excited about the opportunity ahead of him.

“I think any time you leave a place that’s special to you, it’s difficult. They’re good. They’re one of the best teams in the American League,” Shelton said. “I think for me, personally, it’s an opportunity that I wanted in a place that we’re going to build something and something that’s going to be part of something special.”

Berrios scoreless

Jose Berrios tossed three scoreless innings on Saturday night in his second spring game, giving up a hit while walking two and striking out a pair. That, combined with his first start, makes for five scoreless frames this spring. Baldelli said he thought Berrios’s stuff looked really good for this early in camp.

“(I was) throwing my four-seam fastball, using the changeup, too,” Berrios said. “Trying to throw good changeups. But in the beginning, the first inning, I had issues with the grip because of the weather. Because I was thinking about it, I was being too fast with my front side. But other than that, I felt good about the outing.”

Briefly

Jorge Polanco is scheduled to play in his first game this spring on Sunday. Polanco had offseason ankle surgery and has been rehabbing his way back from that. Baldelli said he would DH on Sunday in Port Charlotte. … Alex Kirilloff collected a hit on Saturday, making him 4 for 5 this spring.