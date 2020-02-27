LIBERTY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State baseball team struck first on the scoreboard in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader, but was ultimately swept by William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. The Beavers (2-4) fell by scores of 7-1 in seven innings and 12-8 in a nine-inning game to the Cardinals (6-3).

BSU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of game one before allowing four runs in the bottom half of the inning and three in the third.

Blake Huntley drove in the team’s lone run on a single while Noah Boser finished 3-for-4 at the plate.

Jackson Back started on the mound and lasted 4 2/3 innings, striking out six batters while conceding seven earned runs.

Isaiah Grancorvitz recorded four RBIs, including a three-run homer, in the game two loss. The Beavers scored three runs in the top of the first and took an 8-6 lead into the bottom of the fifth when WJC exploded for five runs to pull ahead for the win.

BSU totaled 10 hits in the loss with two each coming off the bats of Grancorvitz, Boser, Brendan Paul and Matt Kummet. Along with Grancorvitz’s four RBIs, Simon Carter drove in two runs and Wyatt White one.

Ethan Webb pitched four innings for Bemidji State in the start and allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits before being relieved by Zack Henderson, who took the loss after surrendering five earned runs on five hits in 1/3 inning of work.

The Beavers will wrap up the four-game series with William Jewell with a single game at noon Sunday.