LIBERTY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State baseball team suffered a 6-3 loss Friday afternoon to open a four-game weekend set at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. The Beavers (2-2) scored three runs in the ninth inning, but the rally fell short.

Carter Simon and Blake Huntley drove in runs before Owen Anderson brought home another run on a fielder’s choice in the ninth for BSU. A pop fly one batter later ended the threat.

Kade Nelson finished 2-for-3 with a double, a steal and a run scored to lead the Beavers at the plate. Simon also stole a base while notching one hit, one RBI and one run scored.

Jake Olson started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits to be handed the loss.

The teams will square off in a doubleheader at noon Saturday before Sunday’s finale at noon.