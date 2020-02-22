FORT MYERS, Fla. — There’s a rule Torii Hunter has at Tender Smokehouse, the restaurant he co-owns in the Dallas area, though getting Royce Lewis to follow it has proven difficult: When Lewis comes into either Tender Smokehouse location, he eats for free.

“He ate a lot at that restaurant,” Hunter said. “He doesn’t have to pay if he doesn’t want to, but he wants to pay. That’s his way of investing.”

Hunter has been investing in Lewis for years. And Lewis, 20, has been investing right back, moving across the country to Frisco, Texas, from his home in California, in part to be near Hunter, a member of the Twins Hall of Fame. Taxes, Lewis says, are another reason for the big move.

Lewis, the Twins’ top prospect and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, spent his offseason training with Hunter, his son Torii Jr., an outfielder in the Angels’ organization and veteran big-leaguer Matt Kemp. Lewis, a shortstop, and Torii Jr. were there working together most days of the offseason with Torii Sr. throwing to them a few days a week.

“We’d just sit, we’d take our time, we don’t rush anything,” Hunter said. “…It could go an hour, it could go 30 minutes, it could go three hours, and it’s just all school session, and he was willing to stay there instead of trying to get away, go with his friends or play video games. He’s not that guy.”

Lewis also spent the offseason packing on weight — 25 pounds, he said, to bring him near 205 — though Hunter contests it might be a little bit closer to 15 pounds.

“That little guy can eat,” Hunter said.

Lewis’s dedication off the field comes after one of his toughest seasons on it — statistically, at least. Lewis hit .238 with a .289 on-base percentage and .376 slugging percentage at Class-A Advanced Fort Myers before being bumped up to Double-A Pensacola, where he batted .231 and where he should begin this season.

That came after he hit .292 in his first full professional season between Class-A Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers, where he helped lead the Miracle to a Florida State League championship.

“If you’ve already experienced some version of failure in the minor leagues and come out better on the other end of it, you’ve experienced that cycle of ‘Okay, try something, struggle, fail, learn from it, grow, get better, come back out,’ ” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “If you can go through that cycle in the minor leagues, especially as a prospect or a high-profile prospect like Royce, who has had a lot of success a lot of his life, it’ll make you better.”

Lewis did, and then finished the year at the Arizona Fall League, where he earned MVP honors as he hit .353 with 30 hits, three home runs and 20 RBIs in 22 games.

Though the numbers dipped in his second full professional season, that’s not what Lewis looks to when assessing his year.

“That year was honestly the best year of my minor league career so far,” he said. “I think that’s pretty cool to say because it might have been a down year. If that’s me being at my worst, that’s really impressive, I think. Going by my terms, I had a great year. I was healthy all year after spring. Obviously, I had that little incident, but after that, being healthy all year, that was my main goal going into it.”

Lewis suffered an oblique strain last year at the beginning of spring, rendering him unable to play for much of spring training. But he spent that time sitting next to Rod Carew and Tony Oliva in the Twins’ dugout, asking questions and soaking up whatever advice he could get.

When he went off into his season, his focus was on continuing to learn and remaining healthy so he would have an opportunity to play in the Futures Game or Fall League, both of which he did.

Along the way, he said, was an important mental adjustment that came after some frustration that stemmed from not being called up earlier in the year after he said he was told he would be.

“If I told a kid, ‘Hey, we’re going to get ice cream after school,’ and I didn’t take him to get ice cream, he’s probably going to get upset,” Lewis said. “So that’s kind of what happened with me: Not being mature enough to understand that I’m not really ready yet and that it’s going to take time.”

Now, Lewis said, he’s looking at it as if he has another two, maybe three years before he cracks the majors and isn’t worried about getting called up so much as being prepared to stick in the big leagues whenever that moment comes.

For now, that means using his time in big-league camp to ask as many questions and learn from those around him — Hunter included.

“It’s just amazing how dedicated this kid is, and I can’t even call him a kid anymore because he’s about to be 21 and he’s a man,” Hunter said. “But he was there every day. He always asked questions, he worked, his physical side and he talks about financial side, how to carry himself when he gets married one day, whatever it may be. He’s always asking questions. …The guys is special. That’s why we drafted him No. 1 in the country.”