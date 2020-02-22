FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Larnach sat on the ground of the batting cage, one leg up — his arm resting on his thigh — one leg out, resting his back on the netting around the cage one day last week, listening intently to those in front of him.

Class was in session for many of the Twins’ prospects, and veteran slugger Josh Donaldson and Twins hall of famer Torii Hunter were the teachers. As Hunter talked to the group, Larnach, an outfielder, raised his hand to ask a question. This type of scene is what the Twins were hoping would happen when they invited Larnach, one of their top prospects, to major league camp.

It’s certainly possible Larnach, the Twins’ 2018 first-round draft pick, will be forcing the Twins’ hand later this season. For now, they’re just hoping to expose him to the big-league club and letting him soak in all he can after a first full professional season that netted him the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year Award.

“You’ve got Donaldson, Torii Hunter, (Nelson) Cruz, even the younger guys, (Max) Kepler, (Byron) Buxton, I could go on and on and on. (I’m) just picking their brains, seeing what makes them successful, seeing what the separator is for guys that have been in the big leagues for 20-plus years or whatever it is, and for guys that just go up and down,” Larnach said. “Just seeing what the difference is and kind of picking up routines or processes or mind-set.”

Larnach, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday by going 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the Twins’ 10-8 exhibition game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte — one day after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves — looks primed to be one of those guys who has a lengthy major league career … once he gets there.

In his first full season, in 2019, Larnach batted .309 with a .384 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage between Class-A Advanced Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola.

That year, he said, was a learning experience, as he was playing more games than he had ever in the past, 127 in all. The year before, Larnach played in 42 minor-league games after helping lead Oregon State to a College World Series championship.

“It kind of taught me a lot on how to keep your body in the right state, doing everything you can nutritionally, in the weight room, mobility, stretching, all that stuff. And knowing when to take a day off or ask for a day off, because if you get hurt, it’s not really worth it,” Larnach said. “If you’re just trying to go out and play as hard as you can for one day, knowing you aren’t feeling that great. Just stuff like that to take into account for this upcoming year, and (there’s) obviously more to learn.”

The Twins selected Larnach with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft. They were hopeful he would still be around for that pick, but unsure he would. Once he was drafted, they haven’t been surprised by his quick progression. Larnach is currently the organization’s No. 4-ranked prospect per MLBPipeline and is a top-100 prospect.

“We knew that he was a really good fit just because we knew the background,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “We had done a lot of work on him in the way he carries himself, how mature he was, how he understood his swing, how he understood his offensive approach. So we weren’t terribly surprised that he would come in and actually be a little bit more advanced than the average hitter coming into any organization.”

There were signs of that, Falvey said, back when he was in college, as well as his ability to take coaching and apply feedback. And for all the scouting they had done, the Twins were still surprised by how much more mature he was than they expected, Falvey said, in terms of understanding his swing and his approach and making changes to his approach.

“You watch him walk around the clubhouse and this guy looks like he’s a seven-year big-leaguer, and I don’t mean that he has an ego or that there’s some, ‘Hey, I belong here. I’m the guy,’ ” Falvey said. “It’s more like, ‘I know I can play here. I just need to continue to work to get to the best of my ability, and once I’m there, I’m going to impact this team.’”

All that has served him well as he’s advanced through the system. And it will continue to serve him well as he pushes toward the majors.

“He does a lot of things very, very naturally, things you see a lot of good hitters do,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… He’s gone wherever we’ve sent him at some of the lower levels, and he’s getting close. He’s getting pretty close to being able to be an option for us to call upon and stick him somewhere in a prominent spot in the lineup and let him go hit.”