MINNEAPOLIS — When word leaked Monday night, April 6, in an ESPN story that Major League Baseball and the Players Association had been floating around the idea of picking back up in May and sending all 30 teams to the Phoenix area to resume operations, there was at first a glimmer of hope.

And then, an onslaught of logistical questions, most of which still remain unanswered. And then, the reality: COVID-19 is still spreading quickly throughout the country.

“The virus itself, people getting sick … is going to dictate whether or not we are playing,” Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “I don’t think it’s going to be something that’s feasible to where if people are still getting sick, people are dying at the percentage and the clip that they have that we’re going to be out there playing baseball. I just don’t see it as far as that, even if you do it in an Arizona quarantine state.”

While Donaldson and catcher Mitch Garver, who participated on a conference call with media on Thursday afternoon, April 9, are both eager to get back to playing baseball, they also understand that it can’t be rushed.

Garver said when the plan initially came out, it looked like “a really, really good deal,” with the idea of getting all 30 teams playing in Arizona as something that he thought could be potentially feasible. But he has many, many questions.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of obstacles that are being presented with not only the coronavirus but the financial aspect of it,” Garver said.

“Where do we live? Who’s allowed to come with us? Are we only allowed to go to the field and back to the hotel? What kind of hotel? What kind of accommodations are we working with? Is there going to be meal money?”

And, importantly, what do they do when it’s 120 degrees out in the Arizona summer?

While the plan would have teams playing at spring training facilities and Chase Field, only the latter — the home of the Diamondbacks — has a retractable roof to give some relief from the dry Arizona summer.

“There’s a ton of questions that are being asked,” Garver said. “… I trust our union and I trust that they’ll make the right decisions and that we will continue to follow the government-mandated recommendations and we’ll continue to follow what (the Centers for Disease Control) says about everything to get this season started.”

Per ESPN, players, staff and other team personnel would be isolated at hotels in the area, only leaving to go to the ballpark and back.

It’s unclear whether their families would be able to join them and, if not, whether players would agree to that deal. Games would be played in front of empty stadiums.

Coronavirus testing remains limited around the country, and in this scenario, ample testing would be needed, even though players would be in relative isolation.

Even if no player left the “baseball bubble,” they still would interact with workers at both the stadium and hotel. Those workers, in theory, then would be going back to their homes, grocery stores and other essential locations.

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” the league said in a release. “While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan.”

At best, the plan provides an option for those in baseball to get back to the game they love. At worst, it at least gives some hope that MLB and the MLBPA are thinking of creative ideas to try to avoid the worst-case scenario: an entire season with no baseball.

“The virus itself is going to dictate to us whether or not we’re going to play,” Donaldson said. “And that’s a tough pill to swallow because ultimately a lot of us have put in a lot of time, effort, energy into what we do and so it’s not something that we want to hear, that we aren’t going to be able to play. But obviously this is a very common way of thinking is there’s way more important things than that to the grand scheme.”