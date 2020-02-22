FORT MYERS, Fla. — Configuring the Twins’ 2020 lineup is probably like attempting to solve a puzzle with multiple correct solutions and no wrong one.

The Twins could go with any number of combinations — they used 145 different batting orders a season ago — so trying to figure out what they might turn to most frequently this year could be a tall task. It’s possible the Twins already know how they’re planning on lining things up come March 26, but don’t expect manager Rocco Baldelli to spill the state secrets this early in spring.

“There is some evaluation that goes on in camp, but our lineup, and many things, do not really depend on spring training performance,” Baldelli said. “Spring training performance is something to, I think, take with a grain of salt, sometimes. Maybe other times, some of the things and adjustments that you see are real. But it’s our job to kind of evaluate those things.”

Perhaps the Twins’ spring training lineups will reveal some clues; perhaps they won’t. The Twins aren’t likely to have their full lineup out on the field anytime soon as each player is on a different spring schedule.

“We’ve talked to our guys already this spring about the type of team and the type of lineup that we could have, and that guys could be hitting in spots that they might not be totally familiar with because we have to,” Baldelli said. “Because every guy in our lineup on a regular basis, every guy has hit at the top and middle and sometimes, really the way to say it is, every guy in our lineup has hit at the top of most lineups that they’ve played in. Sometimes in the middle of those lineups. But we’re going to have to move guys around.”

Second baseman Luis Arraez batted leadoff on Saturday in the team’s spring opener. Arraez, who had a .399 on-base percentage in 92 games last season, said he led off all through his minor league career and it’s a role that he enjoys. The Twins put him there a bit near the end of last season.

“It’s something you certainly think about. The guy went out and had a .400 on-base percentage for us last year,” Baldelli said. “It’s a tremendous option for us, and we also had a guy who hit 30-some odd home runs and had the best year of his career offensively hitting in the leadoff spot too. We’ll have plenty of options.”

The guy who Baldelli alluded to, Max Kepler, primarily held that spot last season, though catcher Mitch Garver often drew into the leadoff spot against lefties while Kepler slid down in the lineup.

Behind Kepler, Jorge Polanco often hit second, and Baldelli said Saturday he liked Polanco’s skill set near the top of the lineup. Polanco, too, could be a potential leadoff hitter. He hit there 15 times for the Twins last season.

Josh Donaldson, who hit second for the Twins on Sunday, spent the beginning of the year hitting second for the Atlanta Braves last year and most of the end of the year hitting cleanup. Cruz was constantly plugged in at No. 3 for the Twins last year, hitting only in that spot in the order.

Eddie Rosario was a mainstay in the cleanup spot, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he moved down in the lineup this year. Miguel Sano hit in a bunch of different places in the lineup, but most often appeared fifth. Garver appeared in six different spots in the order, and Byron Buxton was used almost exclusively ninth.

“Most of the time, we are not afraid to ask them what their preferences are, but while also noting that we’re going to have to be open-minded here as well. Because I’m sure there are a lot of guys that would like to hit second or fifth or anywhere,” Baldelli said. “But on any given night, we have to fill out a one through nine.”

In addition to those nine, Baldelli will also be working Marwin Gonzalez into the lineup on a routine basis.

And that makes the guessing game even more difficult.

“Our lineup is going to change a lot over the course of the year,” Baldelli said.