MINNEAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State baseball team battled back from an eight-run deficit, but came up short in a 9-8 loss to Rockhurst at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 8-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Beavers (2-1) scored in each of the next four frames, including one run in the fourth, two each in the fifth and sixth, and three in the seventh. An RBI single in the sixth inning was the difference for the Hawks (2-4) as they eked out the one-run win.

Isaiah Grancorvitz led BSU at the plate by hitting three doubles to go 3-for-6. Sam Kalberer recorded a team-high two RBIs and was one of three Beavers to finish with two hits.

Xavier Carrasco started on the mound and was issued the loss on the mound, pitching one inning with five runs allowed on five hits before exiting in the second inning.

Bemidji State will head to Liberty, Mo., for a four-game series next weekend at William Jewell, Feb. 28-March 1.