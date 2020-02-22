FORT MYERS, Fla. — As hard as he tried, Jose Berrios could not figure out what was going wrong.

He felt fine. He had no pain. He was still getting an ample amount of sleep. But his fastball velocity had ticked down, and the results he was getting at the beginning of the season were no longer there.

Berrios was an all-star selection after producing such a solid first half of the season, but after a late July start in Miami in which Berrios was nearly unhittable, giving up just two hits in seven scoreless innings, things took a turn.

His worst start of the season, in which he gave up nine runs against the Braves, came immediately on the heels of that gem of a performance in south Florida.

“That’s the weird thing for me because I never felt like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this thing,’ ” Berrios said. “From my perspective, I didn’t feel anything, any pain, anything. I still slept eight hours a night. (Nothing) changed for me and maybe I need to change my routine day-by-day. … I’m working on that right now, so that’s why it’s really hard for me to figure out what affected me in the second half.”

For six starts late last season — from Aug. 6 to Sep. 4 — the 25-year-old right-hander from Puerto Rico got battered around. He gave up 33 runs — 29 earned — in 32 1/3 innings for an 8.07 earned-run average, and behind the scenes, the Twins set into motion plans to keep him fresh throughout the entire season that they have continued into this spring.

“Everything in life’s about education, right? You put the information out, lay it out in front of them, try to educate them, show them why you think (they) need to try this, ‘Here’s the research and the results from behind it,’ ” pitching coach Wes Johnson said. “…Kudos to him. A lot of guys, it takes a lot longer for them … but he tried it, he was open to it and saw great results.”

Among other things, Berrios incorporated massage into his routine late last season, and by the end of the year, his pitching velocity began to pick up again. He followed a six-run outing against Boston with a start against the future World Series champion Washington Nationals in which he pitched seven innings shutout innings and gave up just two hits once again.

“I felt different. I felt like my strength had come back again,” Berrios said. “I finished the season healthy and strong.”

Strength — nor work ethic — has never been a problem for Berrios, who earned the nickname “La Makina,” — a spin off of the word machine in Spanish with the letter K added in to signify strikeouts — from his trainer as a teenager for his ability to work. From time to time, Berrios has been known to post a video of himself pushing around a car on social media.

But Johnson said they tweaked not so much how much he was working but the loads he was putting on his body, and he said they put in more work with the plyo ball and less “just throwing, throwing, throwing.”

Perhaps most importantly, they made him take a break and focus on recovery. Johnson said Berrios likes to continue to work into the beginning of the offseason, but they made him take a couple of weeks off before restarting.

“Nobody’s more motivated. Nobody’s more honest with himself. You can have a lot of really good conversations with Jose about everything he’s doing,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “His production, his body, his routines. He’s a guy that always wants to get better. He’s not firm in his ways in the sense that he won’t make adjustments. He always wants to make adjustments, so I would say a lot of that was probably driven by him in addition to our medical and strength staff.”

Johnson and strength coach Ian Kadish were among those who worked with Berrios to come up with a plan for the offseason and into the spring. They put together a plan that had Berrios working smarter rather than harder.

“We’ve just prioritized recovery more than anything,” Kadish said. “He’s an extremely hard worker, and his work ethic is what has made him so good, so I don’t think it’s necessarily overhauling what he does but more making sure that he’s recovering.”

What that looks like varies on a day-to-day basis, Kadish said. Some days it might be more movement-oriented, some days more massage-oriented. Other days it’s more breathing. Some days could be a combination of all those things.

All that with the intention of keeping Berrios as effective as they know he can be throughout the entire season. Through his career, Berrios has a 4.84 ERA in the second half compared to a 3.70 in the first, and the Twins hope that with the changes they’ve made, Berrios can maintain the same level throughout the whole season.

“Everybody wants to be successful,” Kadish said. “That’s what makes him so good. But I think again it comes down to vulnerability and humility to be able to recognize, ‘Man, the results aren’t there. I need to re-evaluate what I’m doing and make sure what I’m doing is right and it’s productive and helping the team,’ which he did.”