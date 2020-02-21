Specifically, it was Austin Weisz’s walk-off RBI single that served as the firework and highlighted a doubleheader sweep over Rockhurst University at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday. The Beavers won 4-3 in game one before rolling 8-0 in game two.

The Hawks assumed a 2-0 lead by the top of the third in the opener, but Noah Boser scored on Parker Borg’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half. Rockhurst stretched its lead to 3-1 through six and a half innings, but Blake Huntley scored off an error, Kade Nelson singled in the tying run and Weisz capped it off with the game-winning, two-out knock to right-center field.

Jackson Back earned the win with a complete-game effort, striking out five while allowing two earned runs off five hits.

Jake Olson took it from there, tossing a complete-game shutout for BSU in game two. Olson allowed five hits with no walks to blank the Hawks. Meanwhile, his offense kept busy by scoring once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth.

Bemidji State and Rockhurst will finish off the three-game series with a nine-inning game at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, back at U.S. Bank Stadium.