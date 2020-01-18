The Twins’ season opener at Oakland on Mar. 26 isn’t for another six weeks, but with spring training underway, it’s not too early to start thinking about what their roster might look like when they break camp.

While the Twins have made moves late in the offseason each of the past two seasons — acquiring pitcher Jake Odorizzi via trade in February two years ago and signing utility player Marwin Gonzalez in February last year — this year’s active offseason is likely over. With that being said, here’s a first look at an Opening Day roster projection:

Starting rotation

While the first four starters are locks at this point, the final spot in the rotation is up for grabs since neither Michael Pineda or Rich Hill will be ready for the opener.

Jose Berrios (1), an all-star last year, enters the season atop the Twins’ rotation. The 25-year-old finished last year with a 3.68 earned-run average and topped the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career.

Jake Odorizzi (2), another all-star in 2019, accepted the qualifying offer this offseason to come back for the 2020 season. Odorizzi, 29, posted a 3.51 ERA and spent the offseason once again training at the Florida Baseball Ranch.

The Twins traded for Kenta Maeda (3) this past week, the latest addition in a busy offseason. Though he pitched both in the rotation and in relief for the Dodgers, the Twins see him as a starter.

Homer Bailey (4) was another offseason acquisition. The righty signed a one-year deal after splitting last season between Kansas City and Oakland and posting a 4.57 ERA.

The last rotation spot is up for grabs with Pineda serving out the end of his suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic until May and Hill rehabbing from elbow surgery. There might not be a true leader of the pack right now, but for now let’s guess it’ll go to Lewis Thorpe (5), who the Twins are high on. Other options include Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer, both of whom made starts for the Twins last season, and veteran Jhoulys Chacin, who signed a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Bullpen

This is the part of the roster projection that could have the most variance throughout the spring. Let’s start with the first six relievers, who appear to be locks at this point: Taylor Rogers (6), Sergio Romo (7), Tyler Clippard (8), Trevor May (9), Tyler Duffey (10) and Zack Littell (11).

Five of the six pitched for the Twins — and quite well — last season and Clippard was an offseason addition. Under new rules, teams can carry 26 players instead of 25 with a maximum of 13 pitchers, so the Twins are likely looking at two open spots.

After claiming Matt Wisler (12) off waivers and signing him to a guaranteed deal, it would seem that he has a leg up on a spot for now. Wisler pitched for both the Padres and Mariners last year, appearing in 44 games. Depending on how the final spot of the rotation plays out, the other open bullpen spot could go to a starter for long relief (Dobnak, Smeltzer, Thorpe).

It could also go to Fernando Romero, a former top pitching prospect who appeared briefly with the Twins last year. Romero is a late arrival to camp as he deals with visa/immigration issues in the Dominican Republic. For sake of this projection, let’s go with Cody Stashak (13), who posted a 3.24 ERA in 18 games with the Twins last season.

Infield

No questions with this group. Miguel Sano (14) will shift over to the other side of the infield to play first base with the addition of third baseman Josh Donaldson (15).

They will be joined by Luis Arraez (16) at second after the 22-year-old wrestled away the starting job from Jonathan Schoop during the middle of the season last year and Jorge Polanco (17), who strung together an all-star season last year. Mitch Gaver (18) will be behind the plate after a breakout season during which he 31 home runs in 93 games.

Outfield

The only real question among this group is whether Byron Buxton (19) will be ready to go for Opening Day. As of now, there’s no reason to assume otherwise as the center fielder rehabs his way back from shoulder surgery that ended his 2019 season.

He will be flanked by Eddie Rosario (20) in left and Max Kepler (21) in right.

Designated hitter

No conversation here. Nelson Cruz (22), the Twins’ age-defying designated hitter, had one of the best seasons of his career last year at age 39.

Bench

Marwin Gonzalez (23) who manager Rocco Baldelli calls the Twins’ “multi-positional everyday player,” will continue to see regular playing time, filling in all over the field as needed.

Veteran Alex Avila (24) will provide a lefty alternative to Garver and see plenty of time behind the plate himself as the Twins work to keep their catchers fresh. And Ehire Adrianza (25) provides a solid defensive option in the infield.

The last spot is another that is up for grabs and looks like it will be between Willians Astudillo (26) and Jake Cave or LaMonte Wade Jr. if the Twins want to go with a more traditional fourth outfielder. The case for Astudillo largely rests in his versatility and his ability to spell Garver and Avila behind the plate if needed. With Gonzalez able to play corner outfield spots, the need for a traditional fourth outfielder isn’t quite as high.