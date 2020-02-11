FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marwin Gonzalez struck a different tone than many of his former teammates while speaking publicly about the 2017 Astros’ electronic sign-stealing scandal for the first time Tuesday.

Gonzalez, who cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation, expressed regret and remorse for his role in the scheme. The scandal has claimed the jobs of three managers — A.J. Hinch of the Astros, Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Carlos Beltran of the Mets — and former Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow while casting a shadow over the team’s 2017 World Series championship.

“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing that,” Gonzalez said.

Major League Baseball completed its investigation into the Astros nearly a month ago, concluding that the team had violated rules by using video to decode opposing pitchers’ signs and then using a system which involved banging on a trash can to notify hitters at Minute Maid Park. The scheme came to light after former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers spoke publicly about it in a November article in The Athletic.

Gonzalez, 30, played for the Astros from 2012-18 before signing a two-year deal with the Twins before the 2019 season. While former Astros pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton have apologized, no current Astros player has, and Gonzalez became the first former Astros hitter to do so.

“Marwin has our full support. Marwin wanted to take ownership of everything going on and to stand up here and speak for himself, and I think he did a fine job,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We had a chance to talk to him, and I think this was conveyed pretty clearly, he feels badly about what happened and not just because of the ramifications right now. I think he feels badly that it took place and wishes he could do it over again.”

Gonzalez had a career year in 2017, posting highs in batting average (.303), on-base percentage (.377), slugging percentage (.530), hits (138), doubles (34), home runs (23) and RBIs (90).

Gonzalez and the Astros defeated the Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series — a title which MLB has decided not to vacate. Two of his new teammates with the Twins, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda, pitched for the 2017 Dodgers, and while Gonzalez had not had a chance to talk to them about it, he said he was planning on it.

“Obviously, we’re teammates now and we’re going to have a great relationship as I spend more time with these guys as a young family,” Gonzalez said. “ … (There’s) plenty of time to talk. I’m sure we’re going to have a great relationship.”

Asked if he thought the team would have won the World Series regardless, Gonzalez said that it was hard to measure and “you’re never going to know.” The Astros won two of three games at home during the World Series.

“I wish I could take it back and do it a different way, but there’s nothing we can do,” Gonzalez said. “I just want to move forward and focus on the 2020 team. We have a great team. Unfortunately, this is a trial for this special group of guys. I don’t want it to be that way.”