BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team will host its fourth annual Winter Olympics fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bemidji Bowl. The event will include games, raffles and a buffet following the event with all proceeds going towards the BSU baseball program.

Beaver players and coaches will take part in the event with participants.

The featured games during the event include two games of bowling, nine innings of darts and nine innings of cornhole.

The event will run from 12:15-4:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 11 a.m. A raffle drawing will be held between 4-5 p.m. The festivities conclude with a buffet at CK Dudley’s from 5-6:30 p.m.

The cost to participate is $240 for a team of four or $60 per person.

In addition to registering for the event the day of, online registration is also available at bsualumni.org/BaseballOlympics/.

For more information, contact Kari Kantack Miller at 218-755-2827.