As first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Boston Red Sox officials have hit pause on a trade that would send former American League MVP Mookie Betts and former Cy Young Award winning pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trade was first reported late Tuesday, Feb. 4.

As part of the trade, the Twins would send hard-throwing righty Brusdar Graterol to the Dodgers in return for veteran Kenta Maeda, who has pitched in starting and relief roles in Los Angeles. Graterol would then be sent to Boston along with Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Graterol, 21, is viewed by the Twins as a bullpen arm. The Venezuelan's 2016 shoulder surgery had kept him sidelined for 15 months, and he has since had elbow issues that have limited Graterol to 172.2 innings pitched over the past two seasons.

Despite the injuries, Graterol is seen by many as Minnesota's top pitching prospect. He has thrown the fastest pitch in Twins history, hitting 101.9 mph with his fastball, and has a successful slider that regularly hits 87-89 mph.

With the Red Sox reportedly shifting their view of Graterol from a starting prospect to a reliever, Boston could alter the terms of the trade. The Red Sox were set to pay roughly half of Price's $96 million contract, but may look to include less money. Minnesota could also be cut out of the deal altogether, with Los Angeles adding a prospect of their own to their trade package.