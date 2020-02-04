MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins will play a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in the Dominican Republic on March 7, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced jointly on Wednesday.

The game will be played at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo. It will be the first MLB game played in the Dominican Republic since the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros played a spring training game there in 2000.

“Our franchise is excited to have this opportunity to help celebrate the Dominican Republic’s love affair with our game and incredible impact on MLB,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said in a statement.

Minnesota has a development academy in the Dominican Republic, as well as six Dominicans on its spring training roster, including major leaguers Nelson Cruz, Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano.

The Twins played two international games in 2018, a two-game, regular-season series against the Cleveland Indians in Puerto Rico.

BRIEFLY

FOX Sports North will telecast 12 of the Twins’ Grapefruit League games this spring, the team announced. On the radio, WCCO-AM 830 will broadcast 14 games, and the Treasure Island Baseball Network will broadcast 20.