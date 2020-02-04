MINNEAPOLIS -- All offseason, Minnesota Twins fans have been begging — pleading — for the team’s front office to find a way to add more talent to the starting rotation.

Hopes of ace Zack Wheeler quickly came and went, the pipe dream of landing superstar Gerrit Cole never got off the ground, and the coldblooded Madison Bumgarner took his talents elsewhere. Which is why the surprise signing of slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson ended up feeling like a consolation prize.

As much as it made the Twins one of the most dynamic offense in the major leagues, armchair general managers across the Twin Cities suddenly morphed into comedians; dad jokes about whether Donaldson could pitch seemed to write themselves.

Then a trade trickled in Tuesday night, Feb. 4, in which the Twins’ brain trust of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine opted to send top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Boston Red Sox in a three-team blockbuster trade that landed the Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Surely, that was enough to excite Twins fans, right? They finally went out and got a starting pitcher!

Not exactly.

It wasn’t long before the Twittersphere started to condemn the deal, questioning why the Twins would part ways with Graterol, a 21-year-old Venezuelan whose fastball regularly touches triple digits on the radar gun.

Those feelings are further exacerbated by the fact that Maeda isn’t the sexiest pitcher, in the sense that he doesn’t overpower opposing batters with his fastball like Graterol might someday down the road. That, coupled with the fact that Maeda is 10 years older than Graterol, and the Twins could conceivably be kicking themselves come 2030 wondering what could have been.

That’s a risk worth taking because the Twins will be a better team in 2020 with Maeda in the starting rotation than with Graterol in the bullpen.

Who cares about Graterol’s meteoric rise through the Twins’ farm system? Who cares about that 100-mph fastball? Who cares about what might happen down the road? Who cares about any of that stuff?

There’s a chance Graterol develops into a legitimate superstar with the Red Sox the way another former Twins player, David Ortiz, did once upon a time. He certainly has the raw ability to make that outcome seem plausible.

There’s also a chance the fireballer flames out over the course of his career. He has already had Tommy John surgery, and he battled through shoulder problems for much of last season.

That’s the funny thing about potential. It’s way more valuable in theory than in practice. Truthfully, top-tier prospects rarely reach their ceiling, meaning Graterol is going to remain a unicorn in everyone’s minds until he proves he either is or isn’t.

Meanwhile, Maeda is already a proven entity, his ceiling akin to that of a modest ranch house rather than a towering mansion. He has a 47-35 record in four seasons in the major leagues, including a 10-8 record and 4.04 earned-run average with the Dodgers last season.

Though the chances Maeda win the Cy Young Award are basically slim to none at this point, he is going to improve the Twins’ starting rotation, and that is reason enough to make this move.

As of Feb. 5, 2020, the Twins are one of the best teams in the major leagues, locked and loaded with arguably the most dynamic offense in the major leagues, and maybe even good enough to compete for the World Series next season.

That’s always the goal when building a roster: to win the World Series.

The Twins are closer to that now than they were at the beginning of the week.