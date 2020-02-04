ST. PAUL — The Twins last month added a big piece to their already impressive lineup. On Tuesday night, they agreed to a daring deal that will send their top pitching prospect to the Boston Red Sox as part of a blockbuster, three-team trade.

Two weeks after introducing new third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Twins agreed to send Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox for right-hander Kenta Maeda, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the deal.

The Twins’ trade, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, was not official late Tuesday, Feb. 4.

After introducing Donaldson on Jan. 22, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said he was happy with the pitchers that would report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 12. But he didn’t rule out a last-minute addition.

“We never say never to anything,” Falvey said, “but we feel like we have a lot of good guys in the mix.”

On Tuesday, the Twins jumped in head first to get a starter they believe will be a big part of the rotation for a team favored to repeat as American League Central champions after winning 101 games last season.

Maeda, 31, went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) for the Dodgers last season. Signed through 2023 at $3 million a year, he struck out 169 batters and walked 51 in 153 1/3 innings last season.

In four major league seasons, Maeda is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA. Of his 137 appearances, 103 were starts. He pitched his first eight professional seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Red Sox acquired Maeda in a deal that sent center fielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League Most Valuable Player, and veteran left-hander David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Maeda. Boston then made its deal with Minnesota for Graterol.

The Red Sox were set to pay Betts $27 million this season, and Price $32 million in each of the next three years. The deal is expected to get Boston under the $208 million line that triggers the collective bargaining luxury tax, according to the Associated Press.

Graterol, 21, is the hardest-throwing prospect in the Twins’ system and widely considered their top arm. He made his major league debut last season, appearing in 10 games and going 1-1 with a 4.66 earned-run average.

He struck out 10 and walked two in 9 2/3 innings, all in relief, and set the franchise velocity record with pitches of 101.2 and 101.9 mph against the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 15.

Graterol made the playoff roster and pitched one scoreless inning in the Twins’ three-game playoff loss to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, striking out two.

The Twins’ first full-team workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Right now, the Twins’ starting rotation would likely be Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Maeda and Homer Bailey or Rich Hill.

However, Pineda will be unavailable until mid-May while serving the rest of a 60-game suspension — he tested positive last season for a banned diuretic — and Hill is still rehabbing his left elbow after surgery last fall. His best-case scenario return is mid-June.