The Twins released their special events and promotional schedule on Thursday, just days before single-game tickets for the 2020 season go on sale. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Twins will kick off their giveaways on April 2, the day of the home opener, when the first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a quarter-zip pullover.

Throughout the course of the season, they will release three bobbleheads, starting on May 23 when the first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a Justin Morneau hall of fame bobblehead. That same day, Morneau will be inducted to the Twins’ Hall of Fame ahead of an afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins also will give away a Josh Donaldson bobblehead to the first 10,000 fans in attendance on June 16, plus a statuette that honors the five members of the Twins’ 30-home run club — Nelson Cruz, Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Eddie Rosario — on June 27 against the Colorado Rockies.

Along with Hall of Fame Weekend, the Twins will also have a special 60th season celebration weekend, which will take place from July 31-Aug. 2 against the Houston Astros. On July 31, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a baby blue replica jersey, and on Aug. 2, there will be a Twins Legends Game.

Other clothing giveaways include a corduroy bomber camp (April 18), a “Star Wars” shirt (May 4), a Twins hat (June 6) and a shirt (Aug. 22), among others. Celebration days include Celebrate Diversity Day (Aug. 18), Native American Heritage Celebration (Aug. 19) and a special Negro League Centennial Celebration (Aug. 14) where the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a St. Paul Gophers cap. Additional celebration nights will be announced at a later date.

A full list of promotions can be found on the Twins’ official website.