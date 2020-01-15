BURNSVILLE -- Senior catcher Isaiah Grancorvitz and junior pitcher Jackson Back of the Bemidji State baseball team were picked as the program’s players to watch when the 2020 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll was released Thursday.

The Beavers were voted to finish 15th in the poll, receiving a total of 18 votes. Augustana was selected to finish first with 195 total points and 13 of 15 first-place votes. Minnesota State Mankato earned 184 total points and the final two first-place votes to finish second in the poll.

BSU returns 13 position players and eight pitchers as letter winners from the 2019 season.

Grancorvitz, a native of Hudson, Wis., led BSU with 64 total bases, 41 hits, 27 runs scored, 16 walks, eight doubles, five home runs and a .427 slugging percentage. He started in 45 games during his junior season and hit .273 from the plate with 16 RBI and a .360 on-base percentage. Grancorvitz was second on the team with six stolen bases and recorded a .989 fielding percentage. He totaled nine multi-hit games during the season.

Back, a native of Beaver Creek, Ohio, made nine appearances with seven starts on the mound for the Beavers during his sophomore campaign. He totaled 33 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .364. Back also made 20 starts in the field, hitting .225 with 16 hits at the plate.

Augustana first baseman Jordan Barth was named the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year while teammate and right-hander Max Steffens was selected as the NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

BSU opens the 2020 season on Feb. 21 with a three-game series against Rockhurst University at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Beavers begin NSIC play March 14-15 with a four-game series at Minnesota State in Mankato. The top eight teams in the final NSIC standings will qualify for the double-elimination conference tournament May 6-9 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

2020 NSIC Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll - First place votes in ( )

1. Augustana (13) 195

2. Minnesota State (2) 184

3. St. Cloud State 164

4. Wayne State 153

5. Minot State 152

6. Winona State 118

7. Northern State 112

8. Minnesota Crookston 101

9. Concordia-St. Paul 98

10. University of Mary 79

11. Minnesota Duluth 77

12. Southwest Minn. State 48

13. Upper Iowa 45

14. Sioux Falls 31

15. Bemidji State 18