The Twins announced a series of moves on Friday to finalize a staff that endured three departures over the offseason. Three positions came open when bench coach Derek Shelton left to become the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager, hitting coach James Rowson moved on to the Miami Marlins and assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner became the Mets’ pitching coach.

The Twins had previously announced Mike Bell would join the staff as bench coach and Edgar Varela was promoted to hitting coach. Friday, they announced that Rudy Hernandez, who had been serving as the team’s assistant hitting coach, would share the hitting coach title with Varela.

Bob McClure, a former Royals, Red Sox and Phillies pitching coach, was promoted from within the organization and will take over as the team’s bullpen coach.

Nate Dammann, who served as the Twins’ video coordinator last year, will take over as the team’s quality control coach. His duties will still include replay. The Twins also promoted Andrea Hayden, who was an intern, to the position of assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The team also announced its minor league coaching staffs Friday, with some familiar names leading the minor league teams, including a Gardenhire.

Toby Gardenhire, the son of longtime Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, will be at the helm of the team’s top affiliate, taking over for Joel Skinner as the manager of the Rochester Red Wings. Gardenhire, 37, played in the Twins’ minor-league system from 2005-11.

He makes the jump from Class-A Advanced Fort Myers. A year before, he managed Class-A Cedar Rapids. His teams have a 151-121 (.555) record over the past two seasons.

He will be joined by hitting coach Matt Borgschulte, who comes to Rochester from Fort Myers; pitching coaches Mike McCarthy and Cibney Bello, as well as Robbie Robinson, who joins the Red Wings as an additional coach.