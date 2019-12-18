MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced plans for their annual road trip, Twins Winter Caravan, which takes players, coaches and announcers around the state and surrounding areas, on Wednesday as it returns for its 60th year.

The event will run from Jan. 20-23 before TwinsFest kicks off a day later as the Twins scale it back from two weeks to one week, and four different groups will head out on buses around Minnesota with stops in North and South Dakota.

Second baseman Luis Arraez, pitcher Lewis Thorpe and Trevor Larnach, one of the organization’s top prospects, will join announcers Dick Bremer and Jack Morris on Leg 1 from Jan. 20-21. They’ll stop in Thief River Falls, Fargo (Jan. 20, Sanctuary Events Center), Brainerd (Jan. 21, location TBA) and Duluth (Jan. 21, Adventure Zone Canal Park). Team president Dave St. Peter will join the Caravan for the Fargo stop, and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will catch on in Duluth.

Leg 2 will go from Jan. 20-21 and make stops in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Glencoe and St. Paul with manager Rocco Baldelli, pitching coach Wes Johnson, pitcher Randy Dobnak and announcer Dan Gladden. General manager Thad Levine will stop by on Jan. 21 in St. Paul.

The third leg heads out from Jan. 22-23 to Worthington (Jan. 22, Case IH), Sioux Falls, New Ulm and Mankato, and will feature infielder Ehire Adrianza, prospect Brent Rooker, Twins legend Tony Oliva and announcer Kris Atteberry.

The final leg will go out from Jan. 22-23 to Hastings (Jan. 22, Hastings Veterans Home), Rochester (Jan. 22, Empire Event Center), Winona and Welch, where outfielder Jake Cave, top prospect Alex Kirilloff and announcers Cory Provus and Bert Blyleven will meet with fans.

The routes are preliminary and the players are subject to change. More information about stops can be found on the Twins’ official website.