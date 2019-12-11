The two moves became official Tuesday night but were reported last week. Save for those signings, the news out of the winter meetings has been relatively slow for the Twins.

A rumor about the Twins listening to offers on outfielder Eddie Rosario piqued some attention Wednesday, but while the Twins aren’t shutting the door on conversations about players on their major league club, their focus has been more so on targeting free agents rather than completing a trade, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine said Wednesday night.

It’s not just the Twins, either, Falvey said.

“There’s just a lot more focus for teams on the free agent side of things than there are on the team-to-team conversations,” Falvey said. “I know there’s going to be a question at some point about rumors today about some of our players potentially in trade conversations, but I would say that’s probably been less of a focus of these meetings is my sense … than the free agent conversation, so I wouldn’t say that’s a primary part of our conversation right now.”

Levine said it seems like each offseason has its own narrative. So far this offseason, it’s been free agent pitching, with the two biggest names — Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg — coming off the board during the meetings. Zack Wheeler, considered by many to be the third-best option on the market, signed with the Phillies before the meetings started.

“We’ve had conversations with clubs in which they’ve taken account of the fact that it appears we have financial flexibility, but in terms of trades by and large and certainly those types of more nuanced trades, it seems as if that phase of the offseason has yet to come,” Levine said. “I think it’s on the horizon, but it just has been so centralized around pitching and the free agent market so far.”

Rosario’s name surfacing as a potential trade chip isn’t altogether surprising. And if the Twins strike out in their attempt to add a starter via free agency, a Rosario trade could potentially bring back a pitcher.

The 28-year-old has two more years of control left and is coming off a year in which he slashed .276/.300/.500 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs. Two of the Twins’ top five prospects per MLB Pipeline — Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach — are outfielders, and while they’re not yet ready for the majors, both finished their 2019 seasons at Double-A.

“I think even last year we said we would never close the door to those things just because I think it’s dangerous to say at the front end like, ‘We’re not going to listen to anything that is specific to our major league team,’ ” Falvey said. “… We stay open to those conversations if they present. We have good players. We have good major league players … and we’re not surprised when they get asked about.”