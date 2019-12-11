BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team announced dates for its upcoming winter camps to be held in December, January and February. They will take place at the newly renovated Frederick P. Baker Training Center.

The Beavers will host their 9th Annual Holiday Clinics Dec. 30th and 31st, open to ages 5-12. Participants will have the opportunity to work with coaches and current BSU players on various hitting and fielding drills. Participants need to bring their own glove and can bring their own bat as well. The session will finish with a whiffle ball game each day and participants will receive a free BSU baseball shirt.

The December clinics will be split into two groups based on age (5-8 and 9-12). The cost to register is $75 if completed by Dec. 22, $85 if registered on the day of the clinic or $30 for each individual session.

Bemidji State will also host its 11th Annual Beaver Baseball Winter Advanced Skills Clinics for ages 12-18 on Jan. 19 and 26, and Feb. 9, 16, and 23. Each day will be split into two sessions for pitching and catching, and hitting and defense.

Participants need to bring gloves, catching gear for the catching clinic, and can also bring their own bats. Players will work with head coach Tim Bellew, assistant coach Matt Ellinghuysen, assistant coach Jesse Palafox and current BSU players.

The cost for both sessions per day is $125 while each individual session is $75.