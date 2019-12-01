BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team officially has its 50-game schedule for the 2020 season, which head coach Tim Bellew announced Tuesday.

The Beavers open the season Feb. 21-22 with three games against Rockhurst at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and BSU will take its annual spring trip March 6-10 in Tucson, Ariz., before conference play opens on March 14.

Bemidji State also plays a four-game series against William Jewell Feb. 27-March 1 in Liberty, Mo., and a one-game matchup with North Dakota State on April 20 in Fargo, N.D., for its other nonconference opponents.

The Beavers begin Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at Minnesota State on March 14-15. They’ll also face Winona State (March 18), Sioux Falls (March 21-22) and Upper Iowa (March 25) on the road before their first home series, which is scheduled for March 28-29 against Augustana.

BSU will stay home to face Wayne State (April 1) and Concordia-St. Paul (April 7) before returning to the road against Southwest Minnesota State (April 10-11) and St. Cloud State (April 15).

Northern State (April 18-19) and U-Mary (April 22) follow on the conference schedule -- both at home -- before Bemidji State takes its final roadtrip to play Minnesota Crookston (April 25-26). The regular season concludes with two home games against Minot State (April 29) and four against Minnesota Duluth (May 1-2), with the finale against the Bulldogs counting as a nonconference meeting.

The top eight teams in the conference advance to the NSIC Tournament, which runs May 6-9 in Sioux Falls, S.D.