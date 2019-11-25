The Texas Rangers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a three-year deal with veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The team has not confirmed the deal, which is reportedly worth $30 million and is contingent on Gibson passing a physical.

Gibson, 32, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Minnesota Twins, racking up a 67-68 record with a 4.52 ERA in 193 games (188 starts).

He went 13-7 last season, posting a 4.84 ERA and striking out 160 batters in 160 innings.

Gibson would join a rotation that features fellow veterans LHP Mike Minor and RHP Lance Lynn.

The Rangers, who finished 78-84 last season, are expected to add at least one more starter in the offseason.