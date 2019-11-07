The 28-year-old Garver enjoyed a breakout year in which he established a club record for home runs by a catcher (30) while only playing in 93 games. He finished the season with .273 batting average, 31 home runs and 67 runs batted in.

Cruz, 39, was signed as a free agent in the offseason to anchor a young Twins lineup and responded by having his fourth season reaching 40-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI. His 2019 season included an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.031 to go with 41 home runs and 108 RBI. Minnesota recently exercised its $12 million option for Cruz to return in 2020.