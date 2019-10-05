MINNEAPOLIS — Rocco Baldelli's first season as manager of the Minnesota Twins was an unquestionable success, given his team cruised to the American League Central by winning 101 games while hitting a record 307 home runs. Summer at Target Field was fun again.

Baldelli's style became clear early. He was going to be a new-wave skipper, reliant on analytics instead of his gut and, when it came to public utterances, he was going to be bland as a piece of unbuttered toast. Baldelli was never going to say anything publicly that would make a ripple, much less a wave.

If the Twins lost 12-2, everything was hunky-dory. His players were always making good swings, his pitchers always giving their best. If he was unhappy about anything, you'd not know it by talking with Baldelli.

That includes, we learned ultra-late Monday night, when his team goes meekly into the long winter after being swept by the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

The final at Target Field was 5-1 for the Yankees, finishing off a three-game sweep of the Twins that was never really competitive. The Twins, save for a couple innings in Game 1 and another couple in Game 3, never felt like they were in the series.

But for the manager, there was nothing worth getting too worked up over. There were no regrets or second-guesses, a mantra Baldelli used often after being questioned about his early-series pitching decisions.

"I mean it when I say to you that I do not sit here frustrated at all. I am extremely happy and extremely proud of everything that we just went through over the course of this season," Baldelli said. "Our guys should be walking out of that clubhouse with our heads held high, and they never stopped playing. Our guys continued to fight day in and day out."

If that sounds like the postgame comments of a small-college football coach, that's only because it sounds like the postgame comments of a small-college football coach.

Fans, the manager isn't feeling your frustration over losing another playoff series to the Yankees.

This feels like a time when Twins Territory could use a could Ron Gardenhire smart-aleck quip or two, just to relieve the exasperation.

Instead, we get: "It was a great year. I got to be a part of something that I consider very special, and I think we have a very unique, special group of people. We got a chance to watch some players reach new heights in their careers. We got a chance to go out there. We won 101 games. It was a group that meshed and came together exceptionally well."

Baseball is not a game to be played with hyper-emotion. A manager can't turn to his team in the dugout and tell them to win one for the Gipper. Running through a brick wall isn't an effective motivational tool in baseball.

But facts are facts. The Twins stunk for three games, largely because their vaunted offense disappeared.

They hit .218, scoring only seven runs while striking out 35 times. The Twins hit only four homers in the series, all solo, and never put up more than a single run in any inning. Miguel Sano was 1 for 12, Max Kepler went 0 for 10. The pitching was suspect from the start, the fielding shaky and the managerial decisions open for debate.

The upcoming winter should be one of discontent. It's not that the Twins lost the series. It's that they were basically non-competitive after winning 101 games in the regular season.

Rocco?

"We got beat over the last three days, and there's no way around that. That's going to happen from time to time, but what an amazing season it was. It was very special for me, and I told the guys as much. I hope every single person in that clubhouse feels as proud as I do right now," he said.

Tell that to the 41,121 who filed out of Target Field after watching their team get out-hit, out-pitched and out-fielded by the Yankees.

The Twins leaving the bases loaded in the second, when a hit would've rocked the place, might be one moment Baldelli pointed to as mildly annoying. Left-fielder Jake Cave diving six feet short of a line drive that ended up skipping past him to the wall for an unnecessary two-base hit might've been another.

That's not the way this team rolls. If you're feeling like the season ended in failure with such a brief playoff run after a stellar regular season, the manager isn't feeling it.

"When you look back on it, we talk about — I never second guess anything that we do. We stand by the decisions we make, and like I said, we just went out there and we were outplayed for three games," Baldelli said. "It's OK to acknowledge that. We'll be back."

Calm waters. As always. Even if Twins fans are ready to rip their hair out after getting steamrolled by the Yankees again.