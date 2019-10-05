MINNEAPOLIS -- It had been exactly nine years.

October 7, 2010.

That was the last time the Minnesota Twins hosted a playoff game. On that night, they fell to the Yankees 5-2 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Nine years later, Twins fans flocked to Target Field hoping to see a different outcome.

“I’m just looking for one win; it’s been a long time since we’ve won a playoff game,” Luke Maiers said before Game 3 on Monday night.

The 24-year-old Maiers traveled 4 hours from Holy Cross, Iowa, to attend the game. He spent Sunday night in the Twin Cities before spending much of the afternoon Monday around the ballpark in anticipation of the game. Maiers was to watch the game in the second level along the left-field line. It was his first playoff game.

“I think we’ll get a win today,” he said. “I feel the excitement of Minnesota. The home crowd is going to be on fire.”

Maiers won’t be back for Game 4 if the Twins win, but he’s not ruling out a return to the ballpark.

“If, God forbid, they make the World Series, I’ll spend the money to get the ticket,” he said.

It’s a long road to get there, and the first step would be beating the Yankees on Monday, something they hadn’t done since Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS when they beat the the Bronx Bombers 2-0. For Twins fan Michelle Entzminger, the long drought against the Yankees hits close to home.

“My dad’s a huge Yankee fan, so it’s kind of disappointing that I got to bring him with,” she said, pointing at her father, who quipped back, “I’m a Twins fan … when they’re not playing the Yankees.”

The trash talk is a constant in the household and was sure to continue all night long. Michelle said she has been a Twins fan since 1984, the moment she was born, and attends Opening Day each spring with her family. She last attended a playoff game in the Metrodome.

Others remember playoff games from before the Metrodome was built.

“I went to Nationals games in 1961 with my dad at the old Met Stadium. I’ve been a Twins fan a long time,” said Janice Thompson, who rated her excitement as a 12 out 10. She came to the game with her daughter Elizabeth and husband, Gary.

The group got to the game early to watch warmups and batting practice. Although they are sitting up in section 307, they couldn’t miss the opportunity to see the players up close. Armed with Homer Hankies, face paint and a stuffed animal “rally squirrel,” Janice and Elizabeth danced in the stands along the third-base line with excitement.

“We believe,” said Elizabeth, who traveled from Kansas to attend the game with her parents. “We love our Bomba Squad.”

“We’re here, that’s all that matters,” Janice added.

The nervous energy of the crowd grew as game time neared. A turn of fortunes is what the Twins needed, and the fans believed they could provide it.

“I hope the fans can be a firecracker for the Twins to spark them to win two games and then back to New York,” Entzminger said.