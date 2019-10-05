MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins were so generally outplayed in their two playoff games at New York that it’s difficult to second-guess any of manager Rocco Baldelli’s decisions. But clearly not everything the rookie manager did worked.

The Twins lost both games by a combined score of 18-6 and faced elimination in Game 3 on Monday night, Oct. 7, at Target Field.

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the last regular-season series, rookie Luis Arraez has started at second instead of veteran Jonathan Schoop and went into Monday leading the team with a .429 batting average (3 for 7). But in Game 1, he also failed to catch up to a bloop single by D.J. LeMahieu and his low throw to first scotched a double play in the Yankees’ three-run third inning.

Those three runs were charged to Jose Berrios, who was pulled after a scoreless fourth, presumably because he already had thrown 88 pitches. Twins relievers then surrendered seven runs over the next three innings and the Twins lost 10-4.

“You’re in a playoff series, of course every move that you make, you end up going back, and you think about a lot, and you try to learn and try to continue to get better,” Baldelli said before an optional workout Sunday at Target Field. “I don’t regret anything that we’ve done with our pitcher usage.”

The Twins could have started all-star Jake Odorizzi in Game 2 but opted instead for rookie right-hander Randy Dobnak, a ground-ball pitcher. Baldelli and his staff liked the notion of Dobnak pitching in homer-heavy Yankee Stadium. The Yankees scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to an 8-0 lead.

Relievers Tyler Duffey, Zack Littell, Cody Stashak and Kyle Gibson gave up a combined 11 runs on seven hits in 4M innings in New York. Through two games, closer Tyler Rogers had yet to make an appearance.

“The games have not played out, obviously, in an ideal fashion,” Baldelli said. “Would love to have gotten our high-leverage guys out there and given them an opportunity to pitch in close games and keep us in the game and help us win a game. It doesn’t necessarily mean that … we made any decisions that I would regret.

“But I’m never opposed to going back and talking about things and learning and making adjustments, even myself, but as far as regretting anything, certainly not.”

Arraez started at second in Game 3 on Monday and hit sixth.

No tomorrow

The Twins approached Game 3 as expected: full speed ahead, damn the torpedoes. There was no planning for a possible Game 4 on Tuesday.

“We’re going to basically go at today’s game with everybody available,” Baldelli said before Game 3. “We’re going to give ourselves every chance to win today’s game. We’ll use whoever we have to. We’re in an elimination situation.”

Should the Twins live to play another day, they could decide to go with a “bullpen game” Tuesday, or potentially bring Berrios back on short rest. Berrios started Game 1 on Friday and was removed after throwing a scoreless fourth, but he already had thrown 88 pitches and been charged with three earned runs.

Baldelli was not thinking ahead to a possible Game 4 when he pulled Berrios.

Baldelli said the decision to remove Berrios after four innings was made based on what gave the Twins the best chance to win that game and not looking forward for his potential usage later in the series.

“It didn’t have anything to do with that,” the manager said. “I thought as far as giving ourselves the best chance to win Game 1, that was the move that we were going to make. Jose pitched well. He gave us a chance to get us to that point in the game, gave us a chance to win.”

Power out

Before Game 3, the power kept going out in the visiting clubhouse, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“It always does here,” he said, “so we’re used to it.”

The outages appeared to be related to equipment the Yankees plugged in during the team’s pregame hitting meeting.

“When they go in for the hitters’ meeting, something with the use of power, the lights go off in certain areas — my office, for one,” Boone said. “So it kind of goes in and out a little bit.”

Briefly

Joe Mauer caught the ceremonial first pitch from former teammate Torii Hunter.