ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer as Tampa Bay teed off on Zack Greinke, and the Rays backed another clutch playoff pitching performance by Charlie Morton to beat the Houston Astros 10-3 Monday and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.

Facing the team he helped win the World Series two years ago, Morton allowed one run and three hits while striking out nine over five innings. The 35-year-old Morton is 4-0 with an 0.95 ERA in four career elimination starts, including last week's wild-card win at Oakland.

Astros manager AJ Hinch announced after the game that Houston will start Justin Verlander on three days of rest in Game 4 in the best-of-five matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will use Diego Castillo as an opener.

Kiermaier got the wild-card Rays going with his shot the second inning. Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe added solo shots off Greinke, who has never won in Tampa Bay, and Willy Adames added a solo blast against Wade Miley in the sixth.

Tampa Bay's four home runs matched a franchise record for a postseason game. The Rays also went deep four times against the Boston Red Sox during the 2008 AL Championship Series and did it again during last week's 5-1 wild-card victory against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve homered for the Astros, who are one victory away from their third straight appearance in the ALCS. It was Altuve's 10th career postseason home run, tied with Chase Utley for the most by a second baseman in major league history.