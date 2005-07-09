NEW YORK -- It’s not fair to say that the hopes of the Twins’ season rest entirely on Jake Odorizzi’s right arm. After all, the Twins must outscore the Yankees to win, and they’re likely to need a solid performance from the bullpen after Odorizzi.

But a good deal of pressure will be on Odorizzi on Monday night, Oct. 7, as he takes the mound for Game 3 of the American League Division Series looking to keep the season alive.

By the time Odorizzi gets the ball at Target Field against the Yankees, it will have been nearly two weeks since he last pitched.

Not a concern, he said.

“I think the adrenaline really has a factor in the postseason,” Odorizzi said. “If you have 10 days’ rest or two days’ rest, you’re still going to be amped up and ready to go.”

There should be plenty of adrenaline flowing for Odorizzi, as he looks to help the Twins climb out of the 0-2 hole they fell into. Win and they extend their season to a Game 4. Lose, and their offseason begins.

“Every single time we’ve had Jake take the mound for us, we go into those games in a very confident place,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… He’s just the kind of guy that you’d want out there when you need a really good effort and to give yourself a chance to win the game.”

The Twins tabbed Odorizzi the man for the job even before they fell into a two-game deficit, announcing Friday night after Game 1 their decision to throw Randy Dobnak on Saturday in New York and Odorizzi in Game 3.

The all-star finished the season with a 15-7 record and 3.51 earned-run average and was the Twins’ most consistent pitcher throughout the year. They’ll need that consistency to help keep them afloat.

“I think you’re going to see the same Jake Odorizzi you’ve seen all year,” reliever Trevor May said. “We’ve had him come up in about four or five really big games this year where we really just needed a really quality outing, and he’s responded every single time.”

Odorizzi faced the Yankees twice during the regular season with mixed results. At Yankee Stadium, he turned in one of his best efforts of the year, allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings while striking out eight.

At Target Field, he gave up a season-high 10 hits and a season-high nine runs. He lasted just four innings before being knocked out of a game that the Yankees went on to win 10-7.

The Twins are confident in their all-star pitcher — and his ability to help deliver them a season-extending win.

“He’s been that guy all year,” May said. “I don’t think there’s anyone else we’d rather have in this situation.”